Could Apple's folding iPhone and iPad actually be the same device?

News
By published

An iFold could be coming in 2026.

Despite Apple having lodged several patents for folding hardware, including even a foldable watch phone, years-old rumours about a foldable iPhone or foldable iPad have always seemed like a bit of a myth. But those rumours have been getting much more specific of late.

We recently heard a suggestion that Apple plans to launch a $2,000 foldable iPhone next year. Now, it's being said that 2026 will see not only an iPhone Fold but an iPad Fold too. Two separate foldable devices in one year without waiting for feedback on the first sounds like a rash move. But what if they're the same product?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.