For some, Apple gaming is a contradiction in terms. While iPhones have the capacity for high-definition games, they mainly get simpler casual games bar a few notable AAA exceptions in recent years. And both players and devs have traditionally shunned Macs for gaming.

Apple's been making entreaties to studios and players alike, and it has the makings of an ecosystem that could transform gaming, but, as well as the games, it lacked a strong central gaming hub. Rumour has it this will change soon with a new dedicated Apple gaming app. And it could arrive just days after the launch of the Switch 2, potentially offering competition for what's likely to be one of the best game consoles.

Apple Game Center launched back in 2010 (Image credit: Apple)

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a good track record on leaks and rumours from the tech giant, says a new Apple gaming app will be announced at WWDC 2025 next month. It would be released in September, and would presumably be available with iOS 19 beta.

Apparently inspired by Microsoft's approach with Xbox, the app would work across the Apple ecosystem – so iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV – replacing the dated Game Center (pictured above) as a single central hub for gaming with a dedicated storefront, highlights, leaderboards, achievements and multiplayer options.

The gaming app would come preinstalled on devices, and would integrate the Apple Arcade subscription service. On Macs, the app would allow users to launch games installed from outside of the App Store, for example games from Steam, and Apple is reportedly looking at connecting the app with FaceTime and iMessage.

Much is being made of the potential timing. Apple WWDC 2025 runs from 9 to 13 June, starting just four days after the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. I suspect that may be coincidental since WWDC is held around the same time every year, but it could be fortuitous.

Apple's iPhones are ahead of the Nintendo Switch in terms of power, but until now they haven't had the games. Nintendo has big-name exclusive titles, a buzzing indie game scene and plenty of AAA releases. A new Apple gaming app won't immediately change that but it could create a more connected gaming experience on Apple devices and show that the company is serious about gaming.

Apple has also acquired its first gaming studio – the Canada-based two-person Sneaky Sasquatch developer RAC7. That suggests plans to step up the creation of exclusive in-house content for Apple Arcade. And if it does connect the new Apple gaming app to FaceTime and iMessage, that could allow players to chat with friends while they play games – like with the GameChat feature that Nintendo is billing as one of the highlights of the Switch 2.

I don't think for a minute that a new Apple gaming app is enough to tempt dedicated Nintendo fans away from the Switch 2, but for more casual players or those not so set on Nintendo's retro appeal, it may be a different story. Factor in the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike and the difficulty of making a Switch 2 preorder, and a streamlined gaming experience across a range of devices you may already own starts to look very appealing.

For Apple to continue growing, it needs new revenue sources, and it seems clear that gaming is one of the biggest potential areas for that since it's the one area of historic weakness despite some great Apple games over the years. The ecosystem is there, and the M-series chips have the power. All it needs now are more games to make players and developers take notice.

If you want to make games yourself, see our pick of the best game development software. For more console news see our interview with the former Apple team behind the unusual Nex Playground console. As for news from Apple itself, we're still wondering what Apple's new Snapshot by Apple website is all about.