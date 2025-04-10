You've never heard of Nex Playground, but it's one of the most interestingly designed games consoles out there

The Apple-like design and a focus on motion control makes this tiny cube unique.

While the world (and yes me) go gaga over Nintendo Switch 2, there's a little-known games console that's trying something different, a tiny box of ideas that reimagines Nintendo Wii-like active gaming but with no controller. It's what happens when former Apple devs and designers, with a history in AI-assisted sports training, decided to get into games.

Nex Playground isn't trying to go head-to-head with Switch 2, PS5 or Xbox Series S/X (or any of the best games consoles), instead it slides to one side and aims to offer something a little different. A little like Playdate, the Nex Playground is a designer's games console and, well… it's a little bit wonderful.

Ian Dean