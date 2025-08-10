We're still enjoying Donkey Kong Bananza, but part of the fun of the Nintendo Switch is the vast and varied array of indie games that are released for the console – and usually at much more affordable prices than the big names. Nintendo's latest live stream event this week was dedicated to some of these games, and there are three that I'm really excited about.

Indie World Showcase 8.7.2025

The Nintendo Switch August Indie World showcase was short and sweet coming in at just 15 minutes, but it crammed in 18 games (some at lightning speed). See the video below if you want to kick back and watch the whole thing, which included the long-awaited launch of UFO 50 (which was released the very same day).

Below are my own highlights, leaning towards the most artistic games that were featured. Let me know your own in the comments section below, and see our guide to Nintendo Switch prices if you're searching for Nintendo's latest console.

01. Neverway

Neverway – Indie World Showcase 8.7.2025

As a big fan of pixel art and of horror RPGs, topping my list of Nintendo Indie World highlights has to be Neverway. It's the first game from Coldblood Inc, a new studio co-founded by Pedro Medeiros, the pixel artist behind Celeste and TowerFall, and software engineer Isadora Sophia.

In a mix of life sim meets 16-bit Zelda, we'll play as Fiona, who must battle horrors and pay off debt after quitting a dead-end job to start over on a farm where she becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. It's great to see Brazilian devs on Indie World, and a soundtrack by Disasterpeace, the composer of Fez and Hyper Light Drifter, is a bonus.

Neverway will be released in 2026.

02. Well Dweller

WELL DWELLER – Reveal Trailer – Nintendo Switch

I don't know how solo dev Kyle Thompson makes games so fast. After Crypt Custodian a year ago, his next title is another beautiful-looking game that proves we're in a golden age of metroidvania.

This time, we'll play as a tiny bird called Glimmer, who, armed with a matchstick, must defeat an evil queen to save his family. High-paced gameplay mixed with eerie character design make this dark fairy tale action side-scroller look a lot of fun. It will be out for Switch next year.

03. Herdling

Herdling – Release Date Trailer – Nintendo Switch

I'm not massively into herding games, but I'm really taken by the gorgeous art style of Herding (you have to love the simplicity of the title). From Panic and Okomotive, the Swiss studio behind Far, it will have us guide a herd of mysterious creatures across deep valleys, snowy plateaus and through lush forests, facing different dangers and environmental puzzles in each setting.

We don't have to wait long for this one. It's coming to Switch in just a couple of weeks on 21 August.

If you're planning to start making your own games, see our picks of the best game development software and the best places to get free game assets. For inspiration, see our guide to game art styles and our piece on the best indie devs.