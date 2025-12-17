Whether anyone wants it or not, user-generated content is set to evolve to a new level in 2026 thanks to AI, and that includes video games. We already have the prospect of game-like features and AI-generated fan art coming to Disney+ through Disney's deals with OpenAI and Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Now Google's YouTube launched a closed Beta test for a prototype web app where users can generate their own games using short text, video or image prompts. There are already six AI-generated games available to play in YouTube – but don't expect to find the next Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (see our picks of the best game development software and best laptops for game development if your ambitions are higher).

Image 1 of 5 Xero-Rancher Endless Harvest (Image credit: AI-generated via YouTube Playables Builder) Dirt Runner (Image credit: AI-generated via YouTube Playables Builder) Flingaling (Image credit: AI-generated via YouTube Playables Builder) Bucha Blocks (Image credit: AI-generated via YouTube Playables Builder) Prompted by Gohar Khan Study Zone isn't a game but a basic productivity dashboard with music and a timer (Image credit: AI-generated via YouTube Playables Builder)

The YouTube Playables Builder is based on Google's Gemini 3 AI model. Users need no coding knowledge: they can simply type a prompt and/or upload an image or video to “create fun, bite-sized games in minutes” and then share them on YouTube.