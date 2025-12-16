Check out this year's PlayStation Christmas card art

From Sonic and CoD to Tomb Raider.

Sony PlayStation Christmas cards have become a festive tradition as entrenched as mince pies and brussels sprouts. Well, perhaps not quite, but for another year, game developers have found time to share some festive cheer with their holiday artwork (some clearly found more time than others).

As one of the best games consoles, the PlayStation 5 has no shortage of devs on board to spread the holiday vibes in a diverse range of art styles. Crystal Dynamics goes for a cartoony 2D interpretation of its new Lara Croft design with a dinosaur tied up in fairy lights, while Sega gives us Sonic in a Santa hat, Behaviour Interactive delivers a bleak winter scene inspired by Dead by Daylight, and Hangar 13 adopts the style of a vintage family Christmas card for its Mafia: The Old Country design.

Sony PlayStation Christmas card art

(Image credit: Clouded Leopard Entertainment)

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

(Image credit: Hangar 13)

