Sony PlayStation Christmas cards have become a festive tradition as entrenched as mince pies and brussels sprouts. Well, perhaps not quite, but for another year, game developers have found time to share some festive cheer with their holiday artwork (some clearly found more time than others).

As one of the best games consoles, the PlayStation 5 has no shortage of devs on board to spread the holiday vibes in a diverse range of art styles. Crystal Dynamics goes for a cartoony 2D interpretation of its new Lara Croft design with a dinosaur tied up in fairy lights, while Sega gives us Sonic in a Santa hat, Behaviour Interactive delivers a bleak winter scene inspired by Dead by Daylight, and Hangar 13 adopts the style of a vintage family Christmas card for its Mafia: The Old Country design.

Grab a mug of mulled wine, sit back and enjoy some of the highlights of this year's offering below.

(Image credit: Clouded Leopard Entertainment)

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)