Fans of Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Wednesday get their own dose of Christmas cheer with the release of Netflix's new Yule Log videos. These are hour-long fireplace videos packed with new music, visuals and even Easter eggs for die-hard fans to spot.

It's a big week for KPop Demon Hunters fans as a stunning new free online art book has been released, complete with concept art and imagery never seen before. And of course, Stranger Things Season 5 has just hit Netflix, too.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Each fireplace is perfectly set in an iconic part of each world – Stranger Things is set in the Byers' living room – with Christmas lights adorning the famous alphabet wall. Of course, it has a delightful '80s aesthetic, to transport you and your family right into the world of Stranger Things.

(Image credit: Netflix)

For anyone wondering how KPop Demon Hunters could possibly be Christmas-i-fied, you're right. This one is not quite so cosy, as the 'fireplace' appears to be an eerie glow in the distance of Gwi-Ma's dark world. No Christmas cheer here.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday's fireplace is in Principal Weems’ office at Nevermore Academy, which is at least inside but doesn't look the cosiest. But while we can't say all the Yule Log videos deliver a cosy Christmas aesthetic, they certainly uphold the vibes of the original shows – and that is what fans will love.

Every video contains original music, with the KPop Demon Hunters video even featuring new instrumental versions of the hit songs. I can say for certain that this will be playing on a loop in my house as soon as my eight year old hears about it.

This is a perfect brand- and viewer-boosting Christmas move from Netflix, guaranteed to get fans flocking to the platform to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favourite shows. And fans playing them over and over will give numbers a big uplift, too.

