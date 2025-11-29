<p id="565171d8-31ab-48df-8a3c-f60d8b585f65">Hello there! Happy Saturday! It's a weird time to be covering deals, a bit like the limbo between Christmas and New Year. The weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a bit of a no mans land... deals are still here, and more to come, but there's no real name. Go figure.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Anyway, here we are. Looking at these delicious Apple Watch discounts! There are offers across almost every model, which is an absolute delight.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I've tried several models personally, and am wearing the 11 as I type (and it isn't even weighing me down). So I'm well placed to guide you through this decision.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">So, settle in and enjoy the most magical season of all.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="78004e62-4df9-422b-8c43-2b9e892a295c"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1200px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:88.17%;"><img id="QnJGFRJxhFZLpXmidk2ttn" name="05" alt="Apple Watch 11" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/QnJGFRJxhFZLpXmidk2ttn.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1200" height="1058" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="caption-text">Me and my watch </span><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>