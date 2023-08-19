The Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Prices in August 2023

Searching for the best Galaxy Watch 6 prices? Then this guide is for you. The sixth-generation Samsung Galaxy smartwatch series was released just recently in July 2023, and the Watch 6 model is arguably the best of them all, including the new Watch 6 classic too of course. It's also one of the best Apple Watch alternatives.

Available in 40mm or 44mm size options, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 keeps things simple without overcomplicating what a smartwatch should be. It's waterproof to a rating of IP68 and meets military-grade drop standards, while still being relatively lightweight compared to its beefier sibling, the Watch6 Classic.

The best prices we're seeing right now on the Galaxy Watch 6 aren't much different from the original retail price. You can grab a 44mm model for around $299.99/£289 and the 40mm for $329/£319 with plenty of deals on offer that include freebies.

The best Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Galaxy Watch 6 The best flagship Android smartwatch on the market Weight: (L) 33.3g / (S) 28.7g | Dimensions: (L) 44.4mm x 42.8mm x 9.0mm / (S) 40.4mm x 38.8mm x 9.0mm | Operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4) | Connectivity: BT 5.3 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE | Cellular: Yes | Battery: (L) 425mAh / (S) 300mAh £289 at John Lewis £319 at Laptops Direct £429 at Amazon Always-on screen (can be turned off) Physical rotating bezel New Heart Rate Zone feature You can’t share fitness data to Google Fit No improvement on battery life

The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and the most polished Galaxy Watch series yet. It's a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, including the Apple Watch Ultra, as well as other non-Apple contenders such as the Pixel Watch and Fitbit series. The target market seems to be Android users, obviously, but there's no reason you can't use this watch with your iPhone or other devices as it connects via WiFi and Bluetooth, or cellular if you choose this option.

Key features of the Galaxy Watch 6 include Advanced Sleep Coaching, ECG / Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Skin Temperature, menstrual cycle tracking, and Blood Oxygen measuring.

We're yet to review this beauty of a smartwatch for ourselves, but our sister sites Tom's Guide and TechRadar gave it a 4.5-star review, praising the new slimline design features but both agreeing that the battery life is subpar. While there aren't any price cuts for the Watch 6 series as of yet, there are some really great deals below that you should take full advantage of.

What deals are there on the Galaxy Watch 6?

These deals are most likely sticking around for a limited time only, so be fast if you want to take full advantage of these savings and freebies. You can also get money off of the Galaxy Watch 6 with eligible purchases of Android smartphones at Verizon and AT&T, conditions apply.

Save up to $250 by trading-in at Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 classic models when you trade in an older watch device, plus 30% off Samsung Care+, and you can also Save 25% on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro with your purchase, for only $229.99 $172.50.

Free $50 gift card at Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering the $250 watch trade-in offer, plus in addition, a free fabric band worth $49, plus a $50 Best Buy gift card with Galaxy Watch 6 purchases.

• Lastly, Amazon is offering a $50 Amazon gift card and free band with purchases in the US, and for UK customers, you can receive a £50 Google Play gift code with Watch 6 purchases, or a £75 Google Play gift code with Watch 6 Classic purchases.

