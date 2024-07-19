Oh great, now I want an Apple Watch again

News
By
published

tinyPod turns the smartwatch into the dumbphone I've always wanted.

tinyPod
(Image credit: tinyPod)

As committed readers of my Creative Bloq oeuvre will know (hello both of you), I have a love/hate relationship with the Apple Watch. I've bought three – and returned three. Every couple of years I decide I really want to start tracking my fitness again, then after a few weeks of wearing one, I remember that I don't enjoy wearing my emails on my wrist.

Once again I find myself wanting one, but for a different reason entirely this time. It's all thanks to tinyPod, a new case that claims to turn the Apple Watch into an iPod – complete with a click wheel capable of turning the physical digital crown. But rather than the nostalgic iPod angle, it's the 'dumbphone' potential that's tempting me. (For the lowdown on Apple's latest smartwatch, check out our Apple Watch Series 9 review).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles