Oh great, now I want an Apple Watch again

As committed readers of my Creative Bloq oeuvre will know (hello both of you), I have a love/hate relationship with the Apple Watch. I've bought three – and returned three. Every couple of years I decide I really want to start tracking my fitness again, then after a few weeks of wearing one, I remember that I don't enjoy wearing my emails on my wrist.

Once again I find myself wanting one, but for a different reason entirely this time. It's all thanks to tinyPod, a new case that claims to turn the Apple Watch into an iPod – complete with a click wheel capable of turning the physical digital crown. But rather than the nostalgic iPod angle, it's the 'dumbphone' potential that's tempting me. (For the lowdown on Apple's latest smartwatch, check out our Apple Watch Series 9 review).

Say hello to tinyPod! Available now at https://t.co/v0B49YxW5g pic.twitter.com/6LpGytwoQ1July 17, 2024

In many ways, the Apple Watch is the perfect dumbphone for anybody who wants to spend less time on their phone. It's tiny – you're not going to watch Tenet on this thing. But thanks to watchOS, it isn't missing some of the essential features you won't get on a Nokia – Apple Pay, WhatsApp, Maps, Music. And as long as you have a cellular model, you can leave your smartphone at home. The only problem is you have to wear it on your wrist, which, while not quite Vision Pro levels of goofy, doesn't appeal to everyone.

(Image credit: tinyPod)

tinyPod seems to understand that what most people are looking for in a dumbphone is a secondary device, not a replacement. It even claims that the product turns your Apple Watch into "your phone away from phone".

"If you're looking for a realistic way to curb your phone and social media habits without losing all the utilities of a phone in your pocket, this is for you. And with cellular, stay connected via iMessages, email, phone calls and more; tinyPod is just your tiny phone… without the online distractions," reads the tinyPod website.

tinyPod costs $79.99, and starts shipping "this summer". In the meantime, if you're interested in a much bigger screen, take a look at every iPhone 16 rumour we've heard so far.