How are these 3D characters so ugly yet so beautiful?

There's a reason we love ugly design.

If you're the kind of artist who enjoys peeling back the glossy sheen of perfection in 3D character design, you're going to love this twisted little collection. Reddit user Main_Arachnid_4080, aka 3D character artist JM, has shared a batch of bizarre facial sculpts that are more uncanny than cute, and that's exactly the point.

While many of our ZBrush tutorials teach you how to sculpt beautiful characters, and our Procreate tutorials teach you how to design attractive characters, JM is seeking to break all the rules while still creating models you can't turn away from.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

