“It was the really loud, cheesy and retro look that hooked me in” – this 3D artist updated a retro Japanese sci-fi classic

3D art of the week: Gabriel Lebel Bernier.

Gabriel Lebel Bernier 3D art of the week
(Image credit: Gabriel Lebel Bernier)

Gabriel Lebel Bernier is a look dev artist and 3D generalist from Montreal, Canada. His series ‘Yuriko’ is inspired by a character from the Japanese Ultraman film and TV franchiser. Gabriel used a range of software including Maya, Arnold, Substance 3D Painter, ZBrush and XGen. Here we find out more about the process.

If you're inspired by Gabriel’s artwork, take a look at our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to help refine your 3D skills. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.

