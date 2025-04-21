Through masterful technique and an eye for realism, Matteo Hu brings 'Snow Girl' to life, capturing the delicate interplay of light and texture
3D art of the week: Matteo Hu.
Matteo Hu, a student 3D artist from Italy, crafts strikingly realistic 3D artworks using tools like ZBrush, Maya, Marvelous Designer, RizomUV and Substance 3D Painter. His latest piece, Snow Girl, has a beautiful delicate painterly touch – here we find out more about how and why it was made.
The main inspiration for this work was White Snow, an awesome piece of concept art from Zim.
The first problem I had to solve was how to quickly retopologize the clothing when exporting it from Marvelous Designer. My solution was to use a topology plugin called jQuadCloth for Maya, created by Jacopos.
I also encountered a problem with the hair, as I didn't have a detailed understanding of the structure. In the end, I divided the hair into sections and made different descriptions to make it easier to manipulate with XGen.
This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.
3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.
