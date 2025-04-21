Through masterful technique and an eye for realism, Matteo Hu brings 'Snow Girl' to life, capturing the delicate interplay of light and texture

Features
By published

3D art of the week: Matteo Hu.

Cropped shot of Matteo Hu&#039;s art Snow Girl
(Image credit: Matteo Hu)

Matteo Hu, a student 3D artist from Italy, crafts strikingly realistic 3D artworks using tools like ZBrush, Maya, Marvelous Designer, RizomUV and Substance 3D Painter. His latest piece, Snow Girl, has a beautiful delicate painterly touch – here we find out more about how and why it was made.

If you're inspired by Matteo's work, take a look at our guide to the best 3D modelling software. New to 3D modelling? Check out our collection of the best ZBrush tutorials to brush up on your skills.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
3D World staff
3D World staff
All things 3D World

3D World was the best-selling international magazine for 3D artists, covering the fields of animation, VFX, games, illustration and architecture. It published from 2000-2024.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.