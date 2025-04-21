Matteo Hu, a student 3D artist from Italy, crafts strikingly realistic 3D artworks using tools like ZBrush, Maya, Marvelous Designer, RizomUV and Substance 3D Painter. His latest piece, Snow Girl, has a beautiful delicate painterly touch – here we find out more about how and why it was made.

(Image credit: Matteo Hu)

The main inspiration for this work was White Snow, an awesome piece of concept art from Zim.

The first problem I had to solve was how to quickly retopologize the clothing when exporting it from Marvelous Designer. My solution was to use a topology plugin called jQuadCloth for Maya, created by Jacopos.

I also encountered a problem with the hair, as I didn't have a detailed understanding of the structure. In the end, I divided the hair into sections and made different descriptions to make it easier to manipulate with XGen.

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.