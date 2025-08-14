How to tease and tell stories in your digital art

Features
By published

Laura Rosmaninho utilises tension to spur viewer curiosity.

img_65-5.jpg

(Image credit: Unknown)

"This was a piece for Unreal Bjornament 4, an art contest hosted by Bjorn Hurri. I set out to explore building a narrative with dramatic effect, all in a single image. To create impact, I played with contrast, both in values and context," says Laura Rosmaninho.

Read Laura Rosmaninho's advice below, and check out our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets to get started.

1. Set the stage

(Image: © Laura Galiano Rosmaninho)

The start of a painting is always rough. It’s important to be loose and not too tied to anything while still stating your intention. A lot will change throughout the process, but the start will majorly impact a painting throughout to the end. So take your time to really consider the contrast and composition of your elements.

2. Decision time

(Image: © Laura Galiano Rosmaninho)

This step is for pinning down and solidifying ideas – the transition between the initial vision and concrete choices. Organising everything in layers is vital at this stage. It provides some wiggle room to experiment with values, colours, and positioning, and then you can slowly build a base for the final render.

3. Finalise the scene

(Image: © Laura Galiano Rosmaninho)

The last step is more than cleaning up. There’s always room for change, no matter the stage, so take this opportunity to reconsider and refine ideas to enhance the picture. Those extra bits of design can sneak in – such as texture, engravings, and props – that add so much to a piece and pack that punch of worldbuilding.

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Rosmaninho
Laura Rosmaninho

Laura is a concept artist and illustrator working for Blizzard, Opus Artz, and Disney Lorcana. She loves worldbuilding and exploring stories through her paintings.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.