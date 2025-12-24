Maciej Kuciara is proof that you don’t need to attend expensive, prestigious schools to make it as a concept artist. Now based in the US, the Polish-born artist and director grew up on 90s VHS tapes and anime, taught himself art and went on to work as a concept designer for major video games and blockbuster movies.

After starting out in 2003, Maciej landed his first concept art job in 2004 at People Can Fly. After a decade in games, working at Crytek and on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us and CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077, he transitioned into film. That led to work with Hollywood studios on projects like Avengers, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ghost in the Shell, among others.

In 2021, Maciej met his creative partner, Emily Yang, with whom he co-wrote and directed White Rabbit, an animated series that uses blockchain to let fans co-author its story. The project has gained worldwide recognition and this year won an Emmy for Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming.

We caught up with Maciej to hear learn more about the rigorous discipline he used to develop his skills, how he thinks artists can improve, the secret to keeping work and life in balance and why he stopped caring whether the next thing was the right thing.

The Fabric of Existence. Maciej’s work poses existential questions, such as whether people share the same reality any more (Image credit: Maciej Kuciara)

What artists have inspired you most? As well as legendary talents from Japan, such as Otomo Katsuhiro, Hayao Miyazaki, Mamoru Oshii, Kentaro Miura and Akira Kurosawa. I also admire cinematographers such as Roger Deakins, Emmanuel Lubezki and Greig Fraser. Then there are the Old Masters like Caravaggio, Leonardo da Vinci and Leyendecker. I could go on forever because there are so many brilliant artists, directors and creative minds. Every year I discover new ones who continue to inspire me.

Which tools do you use to create your work? I used to paint digitally in Photoshop and eventually moved into animation and 3D for my artistic work. I love Blender, but there are many other tools that do an equally good job of helping me bring the ideas in my head to life, including digital cameras. I’m a big fan of Fujifilm.

Making images like this one in Blender formed the basis of Maciej's pipeline for White Rabbit (Image credit: Maciej Kuciara)

How has your art developed over the years? I never settle into any mould – I like to explore, experiment and see what works. My career began in digital painting. I’m self-taught, but I’ve explored every adjacent area, including traditional art – I drew a lot as a kid but only learned ink and pencil seriously later – photography, 3D, animation and recently, AI. My mind is curious about how things work and where they can go. I love seeing artists create incredible work, and having that mix of inspiration and envy drives me to keep improving.

Final Fantasy VII: Sephiroth. The one-winged angel is one of Maciej’s favourite villains of all time (Image credit: Maciej Kuciara)

You previously juggled creative work around a day job and family obligations. How do you maintain focus? I used to believe in dogmas: work-life balance, working hard, working smart. I kept journals, planned my days by the hour, built routines. But over time I realised we all try to fit into familiar moulds and groupthink, when in reality we’re all unique. Looking back on 20 years of successes and failures, I see there’s no mould for me, only intuition guiding where my work or loved ones needed attention. Balance is a constant act, built on hard compromises. True happiness, I’ve learned, comes from that delicate dance between wants, needs and musts – and sometimes, doing what you don’t want is what sustains it most.