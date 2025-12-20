See this self-taught comic artist's painterly take on Edward Scissorhands

Based in France, Roberto Ricci is a self-taught comic artist who works in publishing, video games and movies, as well as in teaching. He's particularly inspired by Metal Hurlant authors, and his latest clients include Dark Horse Comics and Activision.

He works in a wide variety of mediums, but particularly likes traditional mediums like ink, watercolour, acrylic and gouache. Below he shares three examples of his work.

Maleficent

(Image credit: Roberto Ricci)

“An image for the book Méchants, published by Hachette, which is a tribute to the villains of cinema and pop culture. Maleficent is my favourite Disney character.”

Urban Book 4

(Image credit: Roberto Ricci)

“The cover for the fourth book in my Urban series, which are published by Futuropolis. The final version was digitally coloured, but this is the ink version.”

Edward Scissorhands

(Image credit: Roberto Ricci)

“Made for the Edward Scissorhands 20th Anniversary Tribute with Gallery Nucleus. Inspired by Tim Burton, and the techniques and colours of illustrator Arthur Rackham.”

You can see more of Roberto's art on his ArtStation profile.

