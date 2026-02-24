Everyone is talking about iPods right now, with reports that music listeners of all ages are looking for non-internet based ways to listen to music. From this leaked retro concept to calls for the re-release of Apple's music player, it's clear there's a real need out there. But with Apple's stony silence on the craze, right now you'll have to look elsewhere, so I put together this collection of iPod alternatives you can buy right now.

If you want to avoid using your phone for everything, or want to own music again rather than rely on streaming platforms then an iPod alternative might be a good option for you.

I've chosen eight models, all of which are recommended by first-hand users and highly reviewed. There are budget models as well as a couple of more high-end, plus a mix of designs and functionality. Click through on each product to find out more about them and whether they fit your listening needs.

If none of these are quite right you could always buy a refurbished iPod from BackMarket, eBay or similar, and even mod it to increase storage and battery length. See our article on how to mod an iPod.