Everyone's obsessed with iPods – so here are 8 modern alternatives
Until Apple re-releases, this is the best we can do.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
CreativeBloq
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Once a week
By Design
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Once a week
State of the Art
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Seasonal (around events)
Brand Impact Awards
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Everyone is talking about iPods right now, with reports that music listeners of all ages are looking for non-internet based ways to listen to music. From this leaked retro concept to calls for the re-release of Apple's music player, it's clear there's a real need out there. But with Apple's stony silence on the craze, right now you'll have to look elsewhere, so I put together this collection of iPod alternatives you can buy right now.
If you want to avoid using your phone for everything, or want to own music again rather than rely on streaming platforms then an iPod alternative might be a good option for you.
I've chosen eight models, all of which are recommended by first-hand users and highly reviewed. There are budget models as well as a couple of more high-end, plus a mix of designs and functionality. Click through on each product to find out more about them and whether they fit your listening needs.
If none of these are quite right you could always buy a refurbished iPod from BackMarket, eBay or similar, and even mod it to increase storage and battery length. See our article on how to mod an iPod.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.