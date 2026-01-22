From iPods to dumbphones: 8 analogue essentials for a lo-fi 2026

Deals
By published

Sometimes dumbing down is the smart move.

Lo-fi tech items including and iPod, Nokia phone and Canon camera on a table
(Image credit: Future/Apple/Amazon/Canon/Nokia/Moleskine)

A few years ago, the dumbphone movement was as niche as it gets. Only the most extreme of luddites would voluntarily forgo the smartphone in favour of a retro 'brick'. But as our tech-soaked world becomes more and more dominated by the screens in our pocket, 'going analogue' is becoming much more common.

From iPods to compact cameras, Y2K tech has been turning Gen Z's heads for a while, promising the nostalgia of a return to simpler times – times before phones were addictive and social media even existed.