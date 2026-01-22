From iPods to dumbphones: 8 analogue essentials for a lo-fi 2026

A few years ago, the dumbphone movement was as niche as it gets. Only the most extreme of luddites would voluntarily forgo the smartphone in favour of a retro 'brick'. But as our tech-soaked world becomes more and more dominated by the screens in our pocket, 'going analogue' is becoming much more common.

From iPods to compact cameras, Y2K tech has been turning Gen Z's heads for a while, promising the nostalgia of a return to simpler times – times before phones were addictive and social media even existed.

So, if you're thinking of ditching the smartphone, at least for a while, in 2026, here are some of the things you might want to stock up on to keep yourself ticking along. From my favourite dumbphone to the ultimate retro handheld games console, these will help you forget all about your iPhone – for a few minutes, at least.

And yes, I know, some of these aren't technically "analogue". Some of them even have, whisper it, screens. But analogue life isn't about technicalities. It's a frame of mind. It's a vibe, man.