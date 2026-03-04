How to preorder the new Apple MacBook Neo (for only $499)

Breaking: Apple announces the new MacBook Neo model - the first of its kind, and the first Mac powered by an A-series chip (the A18 Pro). It cuts a few corners to offer one of the most affordable MacBooks on the market, with decent AI performance, and four fun colours to choose from.

I'm betting that this new model will be hugely popular among students and content creators with lighter workloads (and tighter budgets), plus with Apple's Student Discount, you can get the Neo for as little as $499 / $499 – which feels almost like stealing.

So how can you preorder the MacBook Neo? I've got all the details for you below, but note that for non-students, the starting price is $599 / £599.

To follow along with all of the Apple announcements and updates, check out our Apple March event Live Blog running right now. There are several ways to save on a new MacBook M5 Pro (and MacBook Air M5), too, if you need pro power.

MacBook Neo prices & How to preorder

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

MacBook Neo This is a very unique MacBook model (first of its kind). Screen size: 13-inch | Display type: Liquid Retina display | CPU: A18 Pro, 6‑core CPU, 5‑core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine | Storage: 256GB - 512GB | Colours: Blush, Indigo, Silver, and Citrus View at apple.com

What's the price? Prices for the brand new MacBook Neo start at $599 / £599 for the 256GB option, which increases to $699 / £699 for the 512GB model with a Touch ID magic keyboard.

What are the best features? The MacBook Neo is an entirely new laptop from Apple with two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a 1080p front camera, and speakers that support spatial audio. It has up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge and delivers 3x faster on-device processing than previous Intel models.

How to save: You can save £100 / $100 on the MacBook Neo if you are a student, teacher, or educator using Apple's Store for Education in the US, or the UK Apple Store for Education. You'll need to either register or be signed in with your academic email address to qualify.