The best Lego Mario sets to celebrate Mar10 Day!
Save up to 35% on popular builds.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
It's officially Mario Day! (March 10th, get it?). And what better way to celebrate than with a Lego set? I've found some great deals with up to 35% off popular sets in the UK, with a few hidden gems for US shoppers too.
I know every day might seem like a Nintendo IP celebration of some kind right now, given that we've recently had the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary, and not to mention the big milestone for Pokémon's 30th Anniversary this year.
Feel old yet? Me too. If you prefer to mark the occasion with a 90% discount on Nintendo Switch games, then we've got you covered, or take a look below for my top picks of the best Mario Lego sets.
UK deals
Mario fans: Try my wordsearch below
How did you get on? Let me know in the comments below.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.