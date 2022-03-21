Trending

Vertex Week 2022, all you need to know

Vertex Week: live blog

By Ian Dean published

Join us through the day as we follow along with our artists for Vertex Week 2022.

Nintendo Direct: Mario and the Nintendo Direct logo on a red background

Nintendo Direct live blog: all the latest Switch news as it happens

By Ian Dean published

Will Nintendo finally reveal the Switch Pro?

Vertex Week 2022: a title card for the Painted in Color podcast

Vertex Week: the Painted in Colour team discuss diversity in sci-fi and fantasy art

By Ian Dean published

In this exclusive episode of Painted in Color Mia Araujo, Lauren Brown, Esther Wu and Eric Wilkerson debate diversity in art.

Vertex Week 2022: James Gurney paints a biplane in watercolour

Vertex Week: paint a plein air biplane with James Gurney

By Ian Dean published

Illustrator James Gurney shares his life painting advice, and dips into the inspiration of retro futurism.

Vertex Week 2022: Cynthia Sheppard

Vertex Week: using strong shadows in portrait painting with Cynthia Sheppard

By Georgia Coggan published

Add striking strong shadows to your portraits with this expert tutorial.

Vertex Week 2022: Erik Ly

Vertex Week: digital illustration in Photoshop with Erik Ly

By Georgia Coggan published

Perfect your digital illustration using Photoshop with this top tutorial from a contemporary illustrator.

Akiyoshi Kitaoka's optical illusion

15 must-see optical illusions

By Georgia Coggan published

Art Our pick of the best optical illusions around, guaranteed to baffle you.

Design magazine subscription deals

Get 5 design magazines for $5 or £5 in sensational spring subscription deal!

By Ian Dean published

deals Get set for spring 2022 with these great offers on a magazine subscriptions for creatives.

A photograph of the Razer Blade 17 (2022) on a wooden desk

Razer Blade 17 (2022) review

By Jess Weatherbed published

Review Seriously powerful, seriously pricey.

A close up of the iPhone 13 Pro camera

The iPhone 13 Pro camera tips you need to know

By Joseph Foley published

Photography Top tips to get the most from your phone's camera.

A UX designer working on a wireframe

5 common UX mistakes, and how to avoid them

By Joseph Foley published

UX Steer clear of these UX mistakes, and users will be thankful.

Best digital art software

The best digital art software in 2022

By Tammy Coron published

Digital Art Discover the best free and paid-for digital art tools around.

A woman reviews a job candidate's creative résumé

The perfect résumé for creatives: 13 tips

By Nindya Retnasatiti, Jason Arber published

Career Pro tips to help your design résumé stand out.

Best Infographics - An Infographic explaining what makes a good infographic.

63 of the best infographics

By Georgia Coggan published

Infographic The best infographics to inspire your own creations.

how to create mood boards

How to create mood boards that inspire: 20 pro tips

By Joseph Foley published

Inspiration The right mood board can help communicate your design ideas to win pitches and get a prompt sign off.

Genius illustrations reveal superheroes' bathroom habits

By Kerrie Hughes published

Illustration Cheeky prints show iconic characters' private time.

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen, 2022) review

By Matthew Bolton published

Tablets The new iPad Air is elbowing right into the iPad Pro's territory, blurring the lines for creatives.

Cricut maker review: a photo of a cutting machine surrounded by craft projects

Cricut Maker Review

By Rachael Phillips published

Digital Art The original Cricut Maker is the cutting machine that made crafting approachable. It can cut almost any material but is it still worth the money?

Use an iPad as a drawing tablet with a PC: iPad mirroring Windows laptop display using Duet Display

How to use an iPad as a drawing tablet with a PC

By Jon Stapley published

Tools Want to use an iPad as a drawing tablet with a PC? There are a number of ways to do it

A black screen on MacBook Pro

Black screen on MacBook Pro? Here’s how to fix it

By Joseph Foley published

Apple Step-by-step tips for fixing a black screen on MacBook Pro.

A designer uses a MacBook Pro connected to a monitor

How to connect a monitor to MacBook Pro

By Joseph Foley published

Apple Everything you need to know about how to connect a monitor to MacBook Pro for more screen space.

Bored Ape Yacht Club art: images of bored monkeys

How to make and sell an NFT

By Tom May published

how to Try your luck on the NFT marketplace with our guide to making and selling NFT art.