Someone please turn this adorable rock collection into a font

By published

An artist has collected the entire alphabet.

An rock alphabet made from found stones
(Image credit: Crafts by Cris, LLC)

We've written about fonts and typefaces made from all kinds of things over the years. We've seen typography inspired by mushrooms and even a boob alphabet. But letterforms in found objects have their own unique appeal.

It's always fun to find signs and images in the natural world, from faces in wood whorls to accidental optical illusions. So it made by day to discover that an artist has collected an entire alphabet (and then some) in pebbles. As you would hope, it totally rocks.

Posted by craftsbycrispebbleart on 

