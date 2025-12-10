New KPop Demon Hunters drop on Netflix sparks prequel buzz

Along with news that KPop Demon Hunters has bagged three Golden Globe nominations and a Time magazine cover we're also hearing that people have spotted a telling clue that some bonus content could be on the way soon. Excited fans have posted on X with screenshots of their Netflix accounts showing a mysterious box titled 'KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content', leading to speculation around what it could possibly mean.

I went on a deep dive in my own Netflix and couldn't see the same signifier as the fans on X, but I'm not alone. Other comments on the thread suggest that the box was only visible in the USA, and (alas) I'm in the UK. My 8 year old will be sorely disappointed. See the evidence below.

YALL THE FUCKING KPDH SHORT IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/c2ekSC21imDecember 6, 2025

People are suggesting that the bonus content could be a mini-series prequel – something that's been circulating the rumour mill for a while. Others think it might be content similar to what you'd find on the bonus disc of a DVD, such as interviews or deleted scenes.

It's been a big couple of weeks for Demon Hunters fans, with the release of a free online art book, and Netflix's addition of a semi-cosy KPop Demon Hunters Yule Log video. And given a film sequel (or 10) will undoubtedly be on the cards, Huntr/x are likely to be everywhere in the future.

