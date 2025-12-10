See how this character designer applies traditional Korean aesthetics to fantasy art
Sewoong Kim's digital art explores expressive poses and subtle emotions.
Sewoong Kim is a South Korean concept artist and character designer who puts a lot of focus on capturing personality. Their work explores expressive poses, subtle emotions and visual storytelling through a clever use of costume and silhouette.
“My goal is to give every character a soul,” the artist tells us. We look at a series of examples pieces below as part of our regular series of features on new digital artists.
Gas mask
This quirky and stylish adventurer wears a gas mask as part of their signature look. “This piece plays with contrast – dark gear meets playful attitude,” Sewoong says.
Joseon Fantasy
Named after the last Korean dynasty, this is a collection of unique characters inspired by traditional Korean aesthetics. “This piece blends history and my imagination to create a diverse fantasy cast,” Sewoong says of the collection.
Cutter
This brawler of a character fights with blades mounted on her arms. “The rough silhouette and aggressive stance highlight raw strength and street-style combat,” Sewoong says.
Duo
Finally, for this piece Sewoong wanted to design a team of two contrasting but complementary characters. “Their chemistry and distinct traits tell a visual story of unity and individuality,” the artist says.
You can see more of Sewong's work on the artist's ArtStation profile.
