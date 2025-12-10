See how this character designer applies traditional Korean aesthetics to fantasy art

Sewoong Kim is a South Korean concept artist and character designer who puts a lot of focus on capturing personality. Their work explores expressive poses, subtle emotions and visual storytelling through a clever use of costume and silhouette.

“My goal is to give every character a soul,” the artist tells us. We look at a series of examples pieces below as part of our regular series of features on new digital artists.

If you're inspired, see our guides to digital art software and the best drawing tablets and get creating.

Gas mask

(Image credit: Sewoong Kim)

This quirky and stylish adventurer wears a gas mask as part of their signature look. “This piece plays with contrast – dark gear meets playful attitude,” Sewoong says.

Joseon Fantasy

(Image credit: Sewoong Kim)

Named after the last Korean dynasty, this is a collection of unique characters inspired by traditional Korean aesthetics. “This piece blends history and my imagination to create a diverse fantasy cast,” Sewoong says of the collection.

Cutter

(Image credit: Sewoong Kim)

This brawler of a character fights with blades mounted on her arms. “The rough silhouette and aggressive stance highlight raw strength and street-style combat,” Sewoong says.

Duo

(Image credit: Sewoong Kim)

Finally, for this piece Sewoong wanted to design a team of two contrasting but complementary characters. “Their chemistry and distinct traits tell a visual story of unity and individuality,” the artist says.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see more of Sewong's work on the artist's ArtStation profile.

For more inspiration, see our feature on what is concept art? and our character design tips.