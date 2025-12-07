This artist blends traditional European illustration with modern manga
Discover the work of French character designer and art director Antoine Tabouret.
Also known as Gobert, Antoine Tabouret is a character designer and art director based in France. A graduate of the Liège School of Fine Arts, he takes inspiration from old-school European illustration, but he's also influenced by modern manga and digital art.
Antoine tends to work in Photoshop (see our guides to digital art software and the best drawing tablets). Below he tells a little about four examples of his work as part of our long-running series of features on contemporary digital artists.
The Lost Hermit
“This is personal piece of a wise man lost in a foreign world, as suggested by the multiple suns. I tried to depict a mood that could elicit feelings of melancholy and peace.”
Knight of Guérande
“This is a commissioned piece that depicts a knight rising from the salt marsh of the French city of Guérande.”
Aliza Bloodcrest
“This is one of the primary characters from Crown Gambit, a card game that I’m working on as a character designer. A noblewoman who became a knight, she’s from a family who use blood-covered magical relics.”
Mordred
“A character design inspired by the infamous Mordred from Arthurian legends. It’s filled with details from the stories, including his mother’s crest and the symbol of the snake.”
