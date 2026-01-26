Check out this artist's expressive characters for board games

Édouard Guiton is a French illustrator and character designer who works mainly in board games and video games. His stylised approach focuses on energy, strong shapes and storytelling through expressive characters.

Édouard likes to work in Clip Studio Paint (see our guide to digital art software).

Zombicide 2: Abomination

(Image credit: Édouard Guiton)

This character art was created for CMON's board game Zombicide 2. “A riot police officer turns monstrous, his uniform bursting as flesh grows over and beneath, mutating him into a terrifying new form,” Édouard says. The colours are by Éric Nouhaut.

The Reaper

(Image credit: Édouard Guiton)

“While keeping the classic Reaper look, I wanted to add something new and threatening with tentacles, all while preserving the iconic floating silhouette. Colours by Giorgia Lanza.”

Fire Elemental

(Image credit: Édouard Guiton)

“I wanted this to feel like more than just flame; it’s an ancient entity inhabiting empty armour, a living artefact of forgotten power. Colours by Giorgia Lanza.”

Zombicide

(Image credit: Édouard Guiton)

“I loved creating a dynamic composition of multiple characters, framed by buildings and surrounded by zombies. This conveys real danger and a massive invasion, while keeping the scene readable. Colours by Giorgia Lanza.”

The Four Horsemen