This artist found his calling by taking inspiration from retro video game covers

Aleksa Stajsic is a Serbian artist who studied architecture student and also worked as a barber before moving into illustration. His main inspiration to become an artist was the video game cover artwork that he loved as a kid, although his influences also cover art history and modern works.

Below Aleksa tells us about three examples of his work.

Fire Dwarf

(Image credit: Aleksa Stajsic)

“I was drawing a tiger and wanted to add a rider to the image. This led to it becoming made out of fire, metal and bone thanks to the input of friends.”

Alpharious

(Image credit: Aleksa Stajsic)

“I wanted to draw the primarchs from Warhammer 40K as stylised characters. This also gave me the opportunity to play with one of my favourite colours.”

Boomstick

(Image credit: Aleksa Stajsic)

“I had so much fun painting this dwarf’s face, beard and gun. Finding things that you enjoy drawing helps to enhance these types of images.”

You can see more of Alexsa's work on his ArtStation profile.

Build your own digital art setup for 2026

Resolved to develop your own art practice in the new year? Take your art digital with these new year drawing tablet deals on devices that we've reviewed at Creative Bloq (see our full guide to the best drawing tablets for more options).

