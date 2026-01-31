Fran S Cano is a Spanish artist who has built an expansive artistic system in which various disciplines nourish each other. He works across a wide range of techniques and media, from graphite and ink drawing to painting with watercolour, acrylics and oil and even sculpture and video.

His work explores the body as a mutable threshold, where identity, gesture and memory meet. And despite the erudite themes, his work includes surprising homages to iconic pop culture characters like Lara Croft (see the new Tomb Raider) and Harley Quinn, putting them in a new light.

The Flesh and the Code

(Image credit: Fran S Cano)

This artwork depicts Harley Quinn and 2B as complementary entities inhabiting a liminal state. Harley embodies expressive madness, and 2B’s cybernetic calm unfolds as ritual and melancholy.

“Harley Quinn stands as an archetype of the mutant icon. Between control and delirium, reason and desire, she inhabits a symbolic threshold where flesh confronts the image," Fran says.

Echoes of Philotes

(Image credit: Fran S Cano)

These sculptures are part of Fran's own sculptural system, which he says "interprets matter as thought and form as memory.”

The sculptures are also part of a video art piece belonging to the CYCLE series, an expanded continuation of a theoretical-artistic project developed in Fran's master’s thesis (2022) titled God and the Timeline.

The work explores the Sphairos as the original space of human identities, understood as a symbolic core of emergence and disintegration of the self.