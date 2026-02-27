This scene is inspired by China’s Zhuoshui Fengyu Bridge. The composition features strong visual tension, which I found especially compelling, and the art is developed around this perspective.

I combined Southeast Asian roof shapes and materials, and introduced a waterfall to the setting to create a dramatic yet dreamlike atmosphere. I also added dynamic elements such as spray from the water and a flock of birds to bring life and movement to the scene.

The entire piece is hand-painted in 2D, with the emphasis on maintaining a loose and expressive painting style. Here are the steps I made to paint the scene – you'll want to use one of the best digital painting apps and one of the best drawing tablets or laptops for drawing.

China’s Zhuoshui Fengyu Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images/CHAO-FENG LIN)

01. Establish the composition The bridge reference is used as a perspective foundation. The architecture is integrated into the waterfall and mountain, creating a strong sense of danger. The colour palette is inspired by Southeast Asian architecture. The scene was developed using line-art and colour blocking.

02. Add clarity This step sharpens the material’s light and shadow, focusing on the architectural structure – mainly through its position by the waterfall – and the waterfall-mountain rock relationship. It clarifies distant outlines with loose strokes, honing the building’s shape and colour gradations precisely.

03. Final detailing Now I concentrate on detailing the scene by defining the grass on the roofs and wooden structures, adding texture and realism to the water, and enriching the foreground with leaves, roots and vines blending with the building. Distant buildings and birds add a sense of vitality.

