This simple 3-step workflow makes complex 3D scenes manageable
Why planning is vital when creating a futuristic urban scene.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
CreativeBloq
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Once a week
By Design
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Once a week
State of the Art
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Seasonal (around events)
Brand Impact Awards
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
This is a personal project inspired by my love for future tech, urban settings, and the beauty found in the decay of public spaces. I started with a rough blockout to define the main layout, using what I consider the best 3D modelling software on the best laptop for 3D modelling to keep iteration fluid and responsive.
Then, after experimenting with composition sketches, I worked individually on the most important ‘hero assets’. Finally, I put all the pieces together with the proper set-dressing. In large-scale scenes, it’s important to decide on the overall layout and distribution of all elements early on in the process. Detailing too much, too early, can be overwhelming.
1. Blockout sketching
Here, it’s important to clarify the main layout and placement of the main designs. No need for details. Just work to a realistic human scale and establish a simplified version of all architectural elements. This enables us to experiment with the composition and design later on.
2. Composition and assets creation
It’s time to start designing the main elements of the image by gradually adding details in the relevant areas. Key assets that require special treatment can be worked on in separate files and then linked into the main 3D scene, keeping the main 3D scene light and responsive. Additionally, it’s important to establish the main camera angle and lighting.
3. Set-dressing and refinement
Now we add extra details and refinements. Add simple environmental storytelling bits and more high-density details where needed, but keep a balance between visual noise and rest areas. Tweaks to lighting and colours can be made using post-process nodes and Photoshop.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Art books to help and inspire:
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Stefano is a freelance concept artist whose clients include Capcom, Krafton, and D&D. He loves creating believable, near-future designs and futuristic worlds, with a keen eye for lighting and cinematography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.