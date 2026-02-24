This is a personal project inspired by my love for future tech, urban settings, and the beauty found in the decay of public spaces. I started with a rough blockout to define the main layout, using what I consider the best 3D modelling software on the best laptop for 3D modelling to keep iteration fluid and responsive.

Then, after experimenting with composition sketches, I worked individually on the most important ‘hero assets’. Finally, I put all the pieces together with the proper set-dressing. In large-scale scenes, it’s important to decide on the overall layout and distribution of all elements early on in the process. Detailing too much, too early, can be overwhelming.

1. Blockout sketching Here, it’s important to clarify the main layout and placement of the main designs. No need for details. Just work to a realistic human scale and establish a simplified version of all architectural elements. This enables us to experiment with the composition and design later on.

2. Composition and assets creation It’s time to start designing the main elements of the image by gradually adding details in the relevant areas. Key assets that require special treatment can be worked on in separate files and then linked into the main 3D scene, keeping the main 3D scene light and responsive. Additionally, it’s important to establish the main camera angle and lighting.

3. Set-dressing and refinement Now we add extra details and refinements. Add simple environmental storytelling bits and more high-density details where needed, but keep a balance between visual noise and rest areas. Tweaks to lighting and colours can be made using post-process nodes and Photoshop.

