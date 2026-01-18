We all love the films like Jurassic Park and Toy Story, and the spellbinding craft of classic Disney animation, but not all of us turn that passion into a career. Pat Imrie took his childhood love for the best '90s films and turned it into a 17-year career across the creative industries, starting as a freelance 3D generalist before evolving into more than a decade in film and high-end visual effects.

Along the way, Pat has worked shoulder to shoulder with artists at some of the industry’s most respected studios, including Framestore, DNEG, Cinesite, and Scanline VFX. His experience spans VFX, animated features, episodic work, and games, with a skillset that runs comfortably through the entire pipeline. From early concept art to final assets, he’s fluent in the best 3D modelling software, with concept modelling, digital sculpture, modelling, and texturing sitting at the core of his practice.

In this interview, we talk to Pat Imrie (via sister magazine ImagineFX) about the creative challenges of working in 3D, how the industry has changed for the better, and about his continued reliance on sketching as a starting point. If you're inspired, read our guide to the best drawing tablets, take a look at the best 3D art, and start creating yourself.

Visit Pat Imrie's website for more of his work and film credits.

(Image credit: Pat Imrie)

CB: Where did your artistic journey start? Pat Imrie: I was always drawing and sketching as a kid and originally aspired to be a comic book artist. However, after seeing Jurassic Park and Toy Story in the cinema and more specifically the behind-the-scenes details in books and magazines, it got me hooked on how movies were made andI decided then that I wanted to work on films. That idea faded over the next few years, and I thought about ‘real’ jobs. However, when I was 14, I read an issue of 3D World magazine, which reignited my interest in CG, film, and animation. I learned everything I could about the industry. Initially thinking I might become an animator, it wasn’t until I read an article on the visual effects behind the film Underworld that it all clicked for me: that this is what I truly wanted to do as a career.

CB: What plays in the background while you work? Pat Imrie: Movies are my go-to for when I’m working – always something I’ve seen hundreds of times, so it doesn’t distract me. The Goonies, Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, and the Alien franchise are the most common. Alternatively, I’ll listen to podcasts or documentaries – anything informative or interesting. Topics can range from wildlife, historical, true crime… even supernatural or paranormal myths and legends are in the rotation.

CB: If you were starting out now, what words of wisdom would you most appreciate? Pat Imrie: Setting boundaries as an artist and knowing your worth would probably be high on that list. It’s important for your own well-being, which is something I didn’t consider as a younger artist. Additionally, learning that it’s OK (and normal) to fail and that it can be more beneficial to your growth as an artist than the successes are.

(Image credit: Pat Imrie)

CB: Are there any challenges to working in 3D? Pat Imrie: There are several challenges to working in 3D, with each one being unique to the specialism you work in. Be that modelling, animation, rendering, and so on. Artistically, for me, one of those challenges is adapting a 2D design into 3D. Copying it will only get you so far – you must reinterpret the design, altering it in the right places to ensure you retain the original ‘character’ of the design while equally respecting the design choices of the original artist.

CB: How has the 3D/VFX industry changed for the better since you’ve been working in it? Pat Imrie: Accessibility. It’s so much easier to get into 3D and VFX than ever before. Learning resources are more plentiful than when I started. Hardware and software, while still expensive, are more affordable, and in many cases, there’s a litany of open-source alternatives to enable anyone to start creating. Open source is kind of like today’s equivalent of getting free software on a disc from a magazine! You can try things out, be creative, and just enjoy the process. I wish I could go back and experience that again.