How Matt Ferguson made movie posters interesting again

Some of the best movie posters have been illustrated, and that rich heritage has been enjoying a resurgence and renewal in recent years. Matt Ferguson is a leading exponent of this renaissance.

Over the past decade and a half, Matt’s work has played its part in reinvigorating the poster-art tradition for science fiction, fantasy and horror movies – both new titles and anniversary re-releases. We caught up with him to learn how he started illustrating movie posters, how he got his break, and how he approaches his work today.

Matt, how did your fascination with movie posters begin? I’ve always liked movie posters. I can remember looking at movie posters in the cinema when I was a kid. I’ve always had a thing for quad movie posters. I was nine or 10 when the Steven Spielberg film Hook came out and I remember liking it. My local Odeon cinema had a big mural of the Hook artwork blown up, and I can remember getting close to it and seeing all of the brush strokes on it. And that was when I had my first thought of, “Oh… somebody painted this.” As a teenager, I got heavily into video games and taught myself Photoshop and a bit of 3D so that I could start editing and adding to video games, like Quake. That almost turned into a career when I got a job offer from a games studio when I was 17.