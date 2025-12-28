“When you saw one Drew Struzan illustration, you immediately wanted to see more”

We lost a true artistic inspiration in 2025. For over 40 years, Drew Struzan did more than just paint our cinematic heroes in some of the best movie posters: his talent for capturing the emotion of a film shaped many childhood dreams.

From the quiet strength of Indiana Jones to the shock of Marty McFly, Drew’s art spoke to generations of movie goers and aspiring artists alike. He also introduced concepts of fine art to movie poster design.

“I brought a different sensitivity to the market, which changed it and made it a different place to be,” he once told us in an interview, and we couldn’t agree more.

Drew Struzan posters for The Goonies, Back to the Future and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (Image credit: Drew Struzan)

Drew saw movie posters not just as adverts or announcements for the picture, but for part of the experience of the movie itself. They told you how the movie felt, not just what it was about and who was in it.

As our writer Tom May wrote after Drew passed away in October, the great artist used hierarchy and atmosphere to great effect, so your eye knew exactly where to land.

His “mountain of people” movie posters with faces stacked into a pyramid solved a problem that still defeats many designers: how to show a large cast without creating chaos, while his use of light communicated the promise of something extraordinary about to happen on the big screen.

Following his death at the age of 78, artists all over the world paid their respects to a man whose brushwork inspired a golden age in movie posters. Here are some of their comments praising an artistic and, in some cases, personal hero.

“I cannot emphasise how unbelievably gifted the legendary artist, Drew Struzan, was. His iconic movie posters, capturing the likeness of our favourite actors, using textures and palettes that conveyed the mood of visionary directors, was phenomenal. And all designed in an exciting, joyous composition that is so incredibly hard to accomplish.

“I tried to emulate his dynamic work for my gift to the Spiderwick film crew back in 2008 only to learn how complicated his art was and how alive, energetic and effortless he made it look. Godspeed, Drew. You’ve inspired so many.”

Tony DiTerlizzi