How I made the Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary movie poster

Matt Ferguson is a leading exponent of movie poster illustration, for both new releases and anniversary re-releases. His work has been globally recognised, and his portfolio includes posters for a range of beloved film franchises that capture the spirit of the movies.

Here Matt, reveals how he approached two of very different artworks: the movie posters for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary and for Predator Badlands.