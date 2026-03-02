I got a glimpse of the Honor Robot Phone, and I'm stunned

I'm in Barcelona right now for the MWC (Mobile World Congress), and Honor brought me along to report on its latest exciting devices. I had a feeling we'd get to see a demo of the exciting Robot Phone, given that the company already teased this futuristic concept a few months back. But there are two things I absolutely was NOT expecting.

Firstly, the Honor Robot Phone isn't just a concept. You can buy it! During the showcase in Barcelona, Honor reveled that the Robot Phone will be available to purchase in the second half of the year, which is pretty soon for a device this advanced.

There was no word on price, obviously, but the revelation that this device could actually be a thing in people's pockets and not just a "hey look what we made" was a bit of a shock.

First look at the Honor Robot Phone

Some of the best camera phones of 2026, including the newly announced Samsung S26 series, won't be able to compete with this design. It has a literal robot gimbal living inside of it, and it's adorable.

The other shocker of the event that I didn't have on my MWC bingo card was Honor's new Humanoid Robot dancing on stage to 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons, and nailing the choreography (see the video I took below if you don't believe me).

Honor showcase Barcelona 2026 dancing robot - YouTube Watch On

Honor also shared full specs and details on its MagicPad 4 tablet, the world's thinnest tablet, as well as the new Honor Magic V6 foldable phone, which is also the world's thinnest foldable right now too.

Honor seems to love breaking records and setting new standards, and I'm so excited to get a more up close look at the lastest devices at the MWC booth later today (I'll be keeping you all updated over on our social channels, so make sure you're following us).