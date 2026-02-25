Honor unveils world's thinnest tablet (at just 4.8mm)

It's no secret that I'm a big fan of Honor tech, and the company has just broken records by unveiling the world's thinnest tablet ever - at just 4.8mm thick.

The Honor MagicPad4 is a new flagship tablet heading our way that promises to redefine portable productivity. How? By utilising the latest 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (it's also the world's first tablet to feature this platform), which is said to offer PC-class AI productivity, but in an ultra-lightweight form factor.

Weighing approximately 450g, the new MagicPad4 is not only the thinnest tablet in the world right now, but also the lightest tablet of its size. In fact, the entire setup is lighter than a 13-inch MacBook Air. In comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, which is 5.5mm thick, the Honor is significantly slimmer, also beating the iPad Pro (M4) 13-inch model (which measures 5.1 mm thick).

Honor is keeping things pretty hush for now when it comes to the price and availability for this new tablet, but I'm hoping to get a glimpse at it this weekend during MWC in Barcelona, so I'll be sure to report back with my first impressions (and hopefully an up-close look at the exciting Honor robot phone).

(Image credit: Honor)

I'm confident that his new tablet will soon be top of our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen, and I can say that as a proud owner of the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet, which goes everywhere with me for editing and watching movies. The OLED display is one of the best I've ever seen for a tablet at this price (I paid £399 for a bundle with a keyboard case and Magic stylus), and I think it's truly one of the best iPad alternatives you can get.

The Honor MagicPad 4 sounds like a huge step up from my current tablet, and also boasts a stunning 12.3-inch OLED display (165Hz), has a total of eight speakers with Honor Spatial Audio, a 10,100mAh battery for ensuring all-day productivity, and provides a desktop-level computing experience with a suite of AI-driven productivity tools for PC-level productivity.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Honor ) (Image credit: Honor ) (Image credit: Honor )

If you're not convinced to jump ship from an Apple or Samsung tablet, that's fine. But you should know that the Honor MagicPad4 has apparently been designed to break ecosystem barriers, offering seamless cross-brand connectivity with iOS and Android devices alike. No more using ecosystem loyalty as an excuse not to try something new.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you care about how thin your devices are? Let me know in the comments below.