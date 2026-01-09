4 things I love about my £1,400 foldable phone (and 1 that I hate)

Folding phones are dominating CES 2026, largely thanks to Motorola's first ever side-folding smartphone, the Razr Fold. It has a 6.56 inch external display that turns into an 8 inch, 2K internal screen. And it looks beautiful!

It's the latest in a clutch of new foldable phones to hit the market, and as someone who's been using the Honor Magic V5 foldable phone for the last few months, I can tell you, the hype is real, and well justified.

But I wouldn't recommend them to everyone. So here are the main reasons that I love mine, why I think they could be a real game changer to specific users... and one reason why my Chinese company-made foldable phone might definitely not be what you want.

The Motorola Razr Fold is the latest foldable phone on the market, and the first from the esteemed innovators. (Image credit: Motorola)