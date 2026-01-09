4 things I love about my £1,400 foldable phone (and 1 that I hate)
With folding phones winning CES 2026, I'd only recommend them to a specific user.
Folding phones are dominating CES 2026, largely thanks to Motorola's first ever side-folding smartphone, the Razr Fold. It has a 6.56 inch external display that turns into an 8 inch, 2K internal screen. And it looks beautiful!
It's the latest in a clutch of new foldable phones to hit the market, and as someone who's been using the Honor Magic V5 foldable phone for the last few months, I can tell you, the hype is real, and well justified.
But I wouldn't recommend them to everyone. So here are the main reasons that I love mine, why I think they could be a real game changer to specific users... and one reason why my Chinese company-made foldable phone might definitely not be what you want.