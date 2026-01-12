From dual-screen laptops to, erm, smart combine harvesters, CES 2026 had it all

For the second year in a row, I attended CES, the world's largest consumer electronics show, in bustling, shiny and very, very loud Las Vegas. And for the second year in a row, I was absolutely overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the event.

However, after picking my brains up from the floor and recovering from the inevitable CES flu that everyone seemingly gets, I've managed to distil my experience down into the following 7 highlights from the showcase to end all showcases (until next year's showcase). Of course it doesn't encompass everything at CES, but it covers most of the bases I was impressed by the most...

Let's start the countdown!

#7: The Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

It is well-documented that I'm not a fan of foldable phones. But even I have to admit that the Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold looks extremely intriguing. Fully folded out, it's the size of a proper tablet, and while it's quite chonky when all folded up, it's a cool evolution of a tech niche that has, so far, looked like a solution in search of a problem.

Bring out a quadrifold and I'll finally get one, Samsung. Maybe.

#6: Dreame is an everything company now

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Dreame: remember the name (and learn to pronounce it too, it's literally 'dreamy').

Rather than one individual item, what struck me about the Chinese robo-vac company's presence at CES is that in two short years since it pretty much only made Roomba alternatives, it's turned into a behemoth, an 'everything company'. Not content with merely showcasing stair-climbing robot hoovers, Blade Runner-like robot lawnmowers and pretty much every smart-home device imaginable (including a very snazzy-looking 5K monitor), it also rocked up with a 1,876-horsepower electric hypercar.