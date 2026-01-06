Our favourite tech of 2025 that's still worth buying in 2026
From the Switch 2 to budget drawing tablets, there's something for every creative here.
From consoles and VR headsets to chairs, monitors, and printers, 2025 delivered some seriously impressive tech – and plenty of it will be worth your money in the coming year.
Here at Creative Bloq HQ, we live with this gear every day, helping you find the best budget audiophile headphones, the best office chairs for back pain, the best art printers, and much, much more besides.
Basically, we know which past-year heroes still deserve a place on your desk, in your studio, or under your TV.
Think of this guide as your shortcut to the standout 2025 kit that remains a smart, futureproof buy. Let's dive in.
What's the best tech in 2026?
After launching in June 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 is still at the start of its life cycle in 2026. For $449 you get a sharper 1080p display, improved Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a growing library, while backwards compatibility with most original Switch games keeps your existing collection relevant.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 might be a 2020 console, but in 2026 it’s still a powerhouse – especially with a huge catalogue of PS5 and PS4 games, frequent discounts, and ongoing support for 4K, high-frame-rate, and ray-traced titles.
Meze’s 99 Classics remain a go-to for affordable audiophile listening in 2026, and especially around the $219 mark. Their warm, lush sound, wide soundstage, and timeless wood-and-metal design make them ideal for long listening sessions, while the easily replaceable parts mean they’re built for years of daily use.