Our favourite tech of 2025 that's still worth buying in 2026

Features
From the Switch 2 to budget drawing tablets, there's something for every creative here.

A selection of great tech, including models from the likes of Wacom, Nintendo, Sony, Bose, Logitech.
(Image credit: Wacom, Nintendo, Sony, Bose, Logitech.)

From consoles and VR headsets to chairs, monitors, and printers, 2025 delivered some seriously impressive tech – and plenty of it will be worth your money in the coming year.

Here at Creative Bloq HQ, we live with this gear every day, helping you find the best budget audiophile headphones, the best office chairs for back pain, the best art printers, and much, much more besides.

What's the best tech in 2026?