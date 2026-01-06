Our favourite tech of 2025 that's still worth buying in 2026

From consoles and VR headsets to chairs, monitors, and printers, 2025 delivered some seriously impressive tech – and plenty of it will be worth your money in the coming year.

Here at Creative Bloq HQ, we live with this gear every day, helping you find the best budget audiophile headphones, the best office chairs for back pain, the best art printers, and much, much more besides.

Basically, we know which past-year heroes still deserve a place on your desk, in your studio, or under your TV.

Think of this guide as your shortcut to the standout 2025 kit that remains a smart, futureproof buy. Let's dive in.