Wacom MovinkPad 11 specs Display size / res: 11.45-inches / 2200 x 1440

Active area: 9.6 x 6.3 inches

Size: 10.5 x 7.2 x 0.3 inches

Weight: 1.3Ib

Colour performance: 16.7 million, sRGB 99%

Viewing angle: 170-degree

Processor: MediaTek Helios G99

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connection: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C

OS: Android 14

Stylus: Pro Pen 3, 8,192 pressure levels, 60-degree tilt

Multi-touch: 10 fingers

Battery: 7700 mAh

Camera: 5mp (front), 4.7mp (rear)

Mic / speaker: dual microphones, stereo speaker

Sensors: G-sensor, e-compass, Ambient light sensor

Software: Clip Studio Paint DEBUT (2 year licence), Wacom Canvas, Wacom Shelf, Wacom Tips

Wacom has announced its new tablet, and the MovinkPad 11 isn't what I was expecting; it's so much more. While Apple has been left virtually alone when it comes to digital art on the go, and though Ugee, XPPen, and Huion have tried to muscle in, a serious iPad alternative running Android, in terms of specs and precision, has been missing. Until now.

MovinkPad 11 sounds like the natural next step in the evolution of portable creativity that began with the iPad. It’s not another tablet fighting for attention with Netflix and games; this is a dedicated drawing pad designed for artists who live to sketch, scribble, and create on the fly. And honestly? From its specs, MovinkPad 11 might be the most approachable digital tablet Wacom has made.

Following on from the excellent Wacom Movink 13 display, which I praised earlier this year for its colour fidelity, OLED sharpness, and subtle portability, the MovinkPad 11 cuts the cord entirely. There’s no need for a laptop or smartphone, or even a connection to a cloud account. You pick it up, hold the stylus to the screen, and you’re drawing.

The MovinkPad 11 is designed for art. With an 11.45-inch anti-glare etched glass display, support for multi-touch, and the inclusion of the Wacom Pro Pen 3, this is a purpose-built mobile canvas for spontaneous creativity.

Wacom's iPad alt

(Image credit: Wacom)

Wacom is promising no boot-up friction, just tap and hold the pen to wake the screen and launch straight into Wacom Canvas – the bespoke sketching app designed for MovinkPad 11 – or Clip Studio Paint DEBUT, which comes pre-installed with a two-year licence. You also get cloud-free auto-saving via Wacom Shelf, so nothing gets lost in a crash or forgotten folder. It's impressive you'll get a long licence out-of-the-box, as Clip Studio Paint has grown into one of the best mobile art apps – it has over 40,000 brushes, comic and animation tools, and even 3D support.

Add in a lightweight chassis, long battery life, and accessories like the Wacom MovinkPad 11 Case with Stand, and you’ve got a digital sketchbook that’s as portable as your phone, but one that’s designed for art.

Wacom's pen tech needs no introduction. The Pro Pen 3, already a stylus that impressed with Movink 13 and Intuos Pro (read my Pro Pen 3 hands-on), comes in the box, and you can swap it for compatible pens from brands like Dr. Grip, Lamy, and Staedtler if you want something that feels more like your favourite biro or mechanical pencil.

Combined with the anti-glare screen, Wacom is promising a drawing experience as close to sketching on real paper as you’ll get from a digital pad. And since it runs Android 14, the UI is light, familiar, and doesn’t get in the way of the thing you’re here to do: draw.

The display itself is 2K+ (or 2200 × 1440 res), which at this size is around 226 pixels per inch (PPI), getting it close to iPad Pro 11-inch for sharpness and quality. It offers more vertical space than widescreen, making it an ideal size and spec for digital art, excellent for drawing, reading, design, and general use.

Wacom tech goes mobile

(Image credit: Wacom)

This is where Wacom could corner the market, as while I like the Ugee UT3 and XPPen Magic Pad, two Android tablets that have led the push against iPad, they weren't perfect – both have small lag issues, making them fun for loose painting and sketching but the precision is lacking – Wacom's leading tech could standout here (natrually I'll hold off a verdict until I've gone hands-on).

As Koji Yano, Wacom’s SVP of Branded Business, puts it: “The Wacom MovinkPad 11 is for people who just can’t stop drawing. Whether you love to doodle between classes or are moving up from drawing on a smartphone screen, this portable creative pad makes it easier and more fun to just draw. And this is just the beginning – stay tuned for what’s to come in the portable creative pad series.”

While Wacom is pitching MovinkPad 11 as a kids' tablet, the specs and inclusion of both Pro Pen 3 and Clip Studio Paint DEBUT suggest this is a new iPad alternative that many artists could use, especially if you're not tied to the Apple ecosystem.

(Image credit: Wacom)

The Wacom MovinkPad 11 launches this summer. Visit the Wacom website for more details. Read our guide to the best drawing tablets for comparisons to the new Wacom MovinkPad 11