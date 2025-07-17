Wacom’s MovinkPad 11 is the creative iPad alt you’ve been waiting for

News
By published

Slim, sharp, and built for artists, Wacom’s bold move aims for Apple’s creative crown.

Wacom MovinkPad 11
(Image credit: Wacom)
Wacom MovinkPad 11 specs

Display size / res: 11.45-inches / 2200 x 1440
Active area: 9.6 x 6.3 inches
Size: 10.5 x 7.2 x 0.3 inches
Weight: 1.3Ib
Colour performance: 16.7 million, sRGB 99%
Viewing angle: 170-degree
Processor: MediaTek Helios G99
Memory: 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Connection: WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C
OS: Android 14
Stylus: Pro Pen 3, 8,192 pressure levels, 60-degree tilt
Multi-touch: 10 fingers
Battery: 7700 mAh
Camera: 5mp (front), 4.7mp (rear)
Mic / speaker: dual microphones, stereo speaker
Sensors: G-sensor, e-compass, Ambient light sensor
Software: Clip Studio Paint DEBUT (2 year licence), Wacom Canvas, Wacom Shelf, Wacom Tips

Wacom has announced its new tablet, and the MovinkPad 11 isn't what I was expecting; it's so much more. While Apple has been left virtually alone when it comes to digital art on the go, and though Ugee, XPPen, and Huion have tried to muscle in, a serious iPad alternative running Android, in terms of specs and precision, has been missing. Until now.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

