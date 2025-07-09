Calling all creative editors - save up to 40% on these TourBox custom controllers

Deals
By published

There's also an extra 5% off exclusively for Creative Bloq readers with our unique discount code.

TourBox Elite deal Prime Day
(Image credit: Future)

Calling all photo editors, video editors, digital artists, and general creatives – I've got an exciting Prime Day offer with up to 40% off TourBox Creative Console controllers. These customisable pads are intended to speed up your workflow by offering 150+ actions in one singular preset. You get immersive tactile feedback in a single-handed control format, and the best part? It has intelligent auto-preset switching for swapping between some of the best video editing software and apps.

Readers of Creative Bloq are being treated to an extra 5% off several TourBox products this Prime Day with the coupon code TourFuture (valid until 31 July).

TourBox Elite
Great for video editing
Save $59
TourBox Elite: was $268 now $209 at TourBox

This TourBox features Bluetooth dual-channel connectivity for wireless use, with advanced haptic feedback, a fingerprint-resistant coating, and the latest TourBox Console 5.8.6 management software.

Price check: $199 at Amazon US | £209 at Amazon UK

View Deal
TourBox Elite Plus
Best for iPad apps
Save 10%
TourBox Elite Plus: was $297 now $267 at TourBox

This is the newest Elite model, and while it's very similar to the controller above, this is the only device that is compatible with all software, including iPadOS. This means you can use it to rotate and zoom in apps like Procreate, and it offers a powerful, complete customisation system for iPad users.

Price check: $267.30 at Amazon US | £252.45 at Amazon UK

View Deal
TourBox NEO
The standard choice
TourBox NEO: was $169 now $142 at TourBox

This is TourBox's mid-range customisable controller and is an all-rounder for a ton of creative uses. Designed for use by video editors, digital and 3D artists, as well as graphic designers. It can be used for tools such as speeding up workflows in asset management, editing and colour-grading, and precise and immediate control over your brush sizes, timeline editors and 3D cameras.

Price check: $135.20 at Amazon US | £135.20 at Amazon UK

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1