Calling all photo editors, video editors, digital artists, and general creatives – I've got an exciting Prime Day offer with up to 40% off TourBox Creative Console controllers. These customisable pads are intended to speed up your workflow by offering 150+ actions in one singular preset. You get immersive tactile feedback in a single-handed control format, and the best part? It has intelligent auto-preset switching for swapping between some of the best video editing software and apps.

Readers of Creative Bloq are being treated to an extra 5% off several TourBox products this Prime Day with the coupon code TourFuture (valid until 31 July).

Don't mistake these customisable pads for your typical gaming controllers, as the TourBox Elite series is one of the most powerful and highly customizable editing devices out there for professional creators, while also enabling some of the best drawing tablets to be more intuitive thanks to a mix of dials, buttons, a digital d-pad, and a rotary button with adjustable speeds.

TourBox controllers are designed to work with leading software packages, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One, Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, CapCut, DaVinci Resolve, and Clip Studio Paint - to name just a few (not forgetting 3D apps like Blender). Basically, TourBox is compatible with any shortcut-supported software on both Windows and macOS, while the TourBox Elite Plus also works on iPadOS. I've got all the details on these deals for you below, and you can check out our TourBox Elite review for full details.

The best TourBox deals today

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the TourBox custom controllers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.