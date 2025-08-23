Quiz: Is graphic design REALLY your passion? Prove it
Test your knowledge on logos, design movements and more.
Do you fancy yourself as a graphic design master? Think you know who designed all of the world's best logos, are au fait with design movements and know your collage from your mosaic?
Well my graphic design quiz is here to challenge you. There are 10 questions designed to test even the most discerning of graphic designers....
Let us know how you do in the comments.
If you need to brush up on your design knowledge, then our post on famous graphic designers is a good place to start.
Want more quizzes? See our album cover artwork quiz, logo quiz and see if you can catch them all in our Pokémon quiz. Or check all our quizzes on our dedicated quiz page.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
