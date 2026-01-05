New BMW Alpina logo is a sleek nod to the past
The two brands are finally joining forces, but is their logo any good?
BMW bought out the 60-year-old firm, Alpina in 2022 but the companies continued to operate separately until now. In 2026, BMW has launched what it is calling an "exclusive standalone brand", BMW Alpina, and it's now revealed its new logo.
The wordmark is not the most exciting we've seen lately and it doesn't look like it's hiding any BMW logo secrets, but it is perfectly functional and could work well on cars. It uses a blocky and angular font that gives off a retro vibe.
BMW says that the new logo "radiates clarity, calm and confidence".
The new logo is apparently inspired by an asymmetrical version of the Alpina logo developed in the '70s, with the idea being that this new version links the company's past with its future.
This shows that BMW Alpina knows how to respect a brand's heritage by leaning on the past with this new look. But is it enough to propel the brand firmly into the future?
Only time will tell.
Overall, this doesn't feel as controversial as when BMW launched its flat logo back in 2020, which has since been updated in 2025. The new wordmark is servicable, gives a nod to heritage and is unlikely to ruffle many feathers (famous last words).
The brand would do well to bear in mind the success it had with its BMW Motorrad brand transformation. Are there any lessons it can learn here to take forward to this new BMW Alpina future?
