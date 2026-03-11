The Roblox logo: a history

Ah, Roblox, A game, a game-development platform and a social space all at once, you may be more familiar with it as that place where your kids spend literally all their time. Roblox has undergone a pretty radical transformation since its formation in the early 2000s, going from being essentially a toy company to a fully fledged tech company, leveraging exciting new game-development tools.

With this change have come some pretty significant developments in the company’s branding, as you would expect. So, let’s take a closer look at the history of the Roblox logo and how it has evolved over two decades. For more design inspiration, take a look at the best logos of all time.

2003-2004: “DynaBlocks”. Is this anything?

The early 'DynaBlocks' logo (2003) and the Roblox rebrand (2004). (Image credit: Roblox)

After David Baszucki and Erik Cassel founded the Roblox corporation in the early 2000s, they immediately started working on a video game. The pair had previously worked for Knowledge Revolution, a company specialising in physics simulation programs, and the burgeoning popularity of social media sites like Friendster at the time gave the team the idea of combining the two. What if they could create a creative sandbox platform with simulated physics, that also had the social aspect of sites like Friendster?

They tried out a few names for their idea – one of which was ‘DynaBlocks’. Dynamic blocks… you can see what they were going for. A version of the DynaBlocks logo has survived: a quite simple selection of coloured letters in an Arial typeface. The pair would realise by 2004 that the name of their company, Roblox, was much more distinctive and memorable, and so would work up a retooled version of the same logo with this new name.

While the style is fundamentally unchanged, we’ve got a slimmer Arial font, and the letters have been augmented with a tasteful drop-shadow of the kind that was popular at the time. Very popular, in fact.

Okay, look. I’m not here to accuse anyone of anything. But here, for comparison’s sake, is the logo that Google was using at this time.

(Image credit: Google)

Feel free to draw your own conclusions. Let’s move on.

2005-2006: It’s called a macron

The revamped versions from 2005 (top) and 2006. (Image credit: Roblox)

After spending some time in beta, Roblox the game was officially launched in 2006. By this point, the Roblox logo had received a much, much needed overhaul, with silver letters rendered in a sci-fi industrial style, evoking its name’s robotic connotations. A red border around the letters also served to give the logo a bit more visual heft.

This version was redesigned in 2006 shortly before the game’s full release. While the overall concept of silver letters bordered in red remained the same, the style of the text was radically overhauled, with softer curves and thicker stems. In both cases, a distinctive element was the horizontal accent – also known as a ‘macron’ – over the first ‘o’, signifying that it is pronounced as a long vowel. ‘Roe-blox’, not ‘Robb-lox’.

2006-2017: A throwaway sketch

Versions from (left to right) 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2015. Aside from some thickening of the lines, they're essentially identical. (Image credit: Roblox)

Sometime in 2006, illustrator Mike Rayhawk was playing around with some concepts for the incoming Roblox website. The team were trying to nail down a new logo for the site – the bosses wanted something a bit more free-flowing than the geometric shapes that had come before – and Mike was drawing out idea after idea, playing with graffiti-style letters.

He made one sketch that he later described as ‘throwaway’ – but the Roblox team immediately latched onto it, and started plastering it all over the site. In the ‘move fast, break things’ spirit that characterised the tech world at the time, they simply lifted the hand-drawn 460-pixel GIF out of one of Mike’s mockups and started sticking it everywhere. As a designer, Mike naturally found this quite horrifying.

But you can hardly blame them. Mike had struck gold. The hand-drawn roughness of the lettering gives it a real sense of fun and play; the way they bunch into each other and overlap gives the mark a real sense of energy, as though it can hardly be contained. The retention of the macron over the ‘o’ is a nice piece of continuity from what’s come before, but this version has its own distinct identity – so much so that it would be inextricably linked with Roblox for more than a decade, and is still in use in some places today.

2017-2022: It’s time to get serious

A dramatic vibe shift, you'd have to say. (Image credit: Roblox)

In 2017, Roblox unveiled a major rebranding. Reflecting its transition from a toy company to more of a tech company, the new wordmark indicated a decidedly more serious outlook. It’s not a million miles away from Mike Rayhawk’s drawing, but it’s all grown up, with a Gill Sans Ultra Bold type face replacing Mike’s scribbled-off lettering.

Even spacing gives the letters a little more room to breathe, and the macron is finally mac-gone. However, in a really inspired choice, its spirit lives on in the playful rotation of the ‘o’, which really is inspired. I love how it puts you in mind of a rotating nut – reflecting the ‘nuts and bolts’ ethos of Roblox as a building engine.

The red colouring also provides a through-line to Mike’s drawing, and even back further to the early silver-on-red lettering – though this was subsequently phased out in favour of a monochrome rework in 2018. Look, we’re a serious company now. Red is frivolous.

2022-present: It’s time to continue being serious

Can you spot the key change? (Image credit: Roblox)

And finally, we have the Roblox logo as we know it today. This minor update to the 2018 incarnation switched to a slightly softer Gotham Ultra font, making the letters a little less thick. However, there’s one more subtle but significant change. Did you spot it?

That’s right – the second ‘o’ has been converted from a square to a regular old letter, making that first rotated ‘o’ even more distinctive. I’m in two minds as to whether I like this change – I appreciated the consistency of having both of the letters rendered in the same style. But either way, it’s a pretty far cry from the early versions of the Roblox logo, and reflects just how far the company has come.