Apparently no animal is safe from Buc-ee's copyright lawyers

Gas station titan Buc-ee's has entered a legal battle with a rival brand over an allegedly similar logo design. Filing a federal lawsuit against the Ohio-based convenience store chain, Mickey's, Buc-ee's claims that its rival's moose mascot could cause customer confusion.

Logo design disputes are nothing new in the branding world. But with Buc-ee's recently filing a similar lawsuit over a different animal mascot logo, it seems the travel centre giant is keen to protect its identity. Its latest dispute remains ongoing, with the outcome of the legal battle unclear for now.

(Image credit: Buc-ee's/Mickey's)

The legal dispute centres around the brands' logos, which feature animal mascots in a circular motif. Buc-ee's claims that its iconic beaver mascot (aptly named 'Bucky Beaver') could be confused for Mickey's smiling moose logo, infringing on its own established trademarks.

You might be thinking biologically, moose and beavers aren't typically that alike, but it's not just the animal mascot that has prompted the legal filing. Facing right with a juicy grin, Buc-ee's alleges that the composition of Mickey's logo, along with the use of red across its branding, could result in consumer confusion and unfair competition.

Buc-ee's is asking the court to block Mickey's from using the logo and seeking damages for attorneys' fees.