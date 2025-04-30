5 heated design disputes that shook the internet

News
By published

From Meghan Markle to Apple.

Prepear/Walmart/Multiply/Apple/X logos
(Image credit: Prepear/Walmart/Multiply/Apple/X)

Logo design disputes crop up almost every day – some more understandable than others. Whether it's an accidental appropriation or a dangerously 'coincidental' copycat, these design duplicates seldom go unnoticed, resulting in heated brand beef (and sometimes, serious legal action).

When the time comes to design a logo, originality is key – not just to avoid any unwanted design disputes, but also to carve out your own unique brand identity. There's a big difference between inspiration and outright copy and paste cases (as you'll see below), but whether you're a big brand or a small startup, let these logo design dispute examples be a cautionary tale of what not to do.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.