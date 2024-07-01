Starbucks brews up fresh design dispute over “nearly identical” logo

Coffee connoisseur Starbucks has once again entered a design dispute over a similar logo, which the company alleges copies its iconic green siren emblem. Starbuds Flowers – a marijuana retailer based in New York City – appears to take design cues from Starbucks' trademarked logo, which has prompted the global coffee chain to take legal action against the business.

The Starbucks logo has a long design legacy that's helped to build the brand's recognition since its creation in 1971, so it's no surprise that the brand has historically been militant when protecting its trademark.

