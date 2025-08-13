There's an ongoing battle for the 'BU' brand as Baylor has recently filed a lawsuit against Boston University over an alleged "identical" logo. The design dispute has been raging since 1987, when Baylor registered for the rights to use the 'BU' mark, only to be swiftly denied by Boston. Now, almost 40 years later, the ball is in Baylor's court, with calls for the rival institution to destroy all its infringing merchandise.

While it seems there are new heated design disputes rocking the internet every week, this branding standoff between the universities proves that some brand beef is never laid to rest. Despite minor disparities between the two identities, the similarities are hard to deny, making the dispute a complex case of heritage and identity.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1988, an agreement was settled that allowed both universities to use the interlocking BU logo, but Baylor owns numerous official trademarks for the design. Having used the emblem since 1912, the design has been an enduring part of Baylor's identity, appearing on countless merchandise items across the decades.

"Baylor’s long and extensive use of the Interlocking BU, Baylor has developed an enormous amount of goodwill, public recognition, and strong rights in those marks, which consumers have come to know and trust as symbols of quality," the lawsuit reads. As a result, the university is seekin reparations for Boston's use of the design, stating that the "confusingly similar" design is "causing Baylor irreparable harm for which there is no adequate remedy at law."

(Image credit: Boston University)

Boston University is currently using the 'BU' emblem on various pieces of its own merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, bottles and sweaters, which Baylor alleges infringes on its trademarks. At present, Baylor is requesting that Boston University "destroy all goods, packaging, signage, advertisements, internet postings and advertisements, and any other materials bearing or using an interlocking BU mark," and cover legal fees for the lawsuit.

For now, the case remains open, and it's unclear how legal proceedings will go. For more design disputes, check out the logo dispute raging in Dallas, or take a look at the Iowa school logo dispute that tried to settle who gets the ‘D’.