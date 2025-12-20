It's tricky to make a workmark bilingual, but Alphabetical has managed it with its new logo for Saudi Now, a new international platform celebrating the exchange of art, culture and education between Saudi Arabia and the UK.

The workmark was designed in collaboration with Arabic type designer Shaqa Bovine at F37 Type Foundry, and unites British sans serif type with custom Arabic calligraphy. The result is quite striking, and crucially, is doubly legible, including those who speak English and Arabic.

The design is meant to convey dialogue, connection and exchange across languages and cultures, and it does that beautifully, denoting a sense of cultural exchange that embodies the spirit of the programme.