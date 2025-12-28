Breaking rules and bringing joy: top typography trends for 2026

The posters for Wuthering Heights and Ballad of a Small Player expemplify the trend of 'Type that tells a story'

Designers, rejoice! After a decade of safe, stripped-back sans-serifs dominating every surface from startup landing pages to luxury rebrands, typography is having a moment. A proper one.

The trends shaping 2026 tell a story of designers and brands reaching for more personality, more craft, and quite frankly, more joy. Whether it's the return of elegant high-contrast serifs or the anarchic energy of type that introduces deliberate friction, the common thread is clear: uniformity is out, character is in.

I've spoken to the experts, from design agencies to type foundries, to get a sense of where this is all going. So read on, as I share their thoughts on the biggest typography trends of 2025/26, and what creatives need to know about them. And if you're looking for more typographical inspiration, check out the best free fonts.

01. Type that tells a story

Bernadette Engel, strategy lead at global design studio Dalziel & Pow , has noticed something changing as 2025 draws to a close. "A new typographic shift is taking hold; one that's especially visible across film and series design," she observes. "Playful colour palettes, dynamic sizing, and a freer, less disciplined approach are making a confident return."

In short, the rigid, hyper-minimalist era defined by uniform sans-serif branding is giving way to typography with real personality; expressive, but more grounded than the recent waves of overwrought 3D type. From the posters for Wuthering Heights and Ballad of a Small Player to the gripping titles of The Beast in Me , this resurgence of character-driven typography feels fresh, emotional and visually immersive. As Bernadette puts it, "It deepens the storytelling rather than decorating it; no cookie cutter approach in sight."

02. Mutant heritage

BEINGS, a platform created to discover actors from New Zealand's minority communities, makes use of Die Grotesk and Bonto (Image credit: BEINGS website)

Giuseppe Sciré Banchitta, senior designer at FutureBrand , sees 2026 looking backwards to move forwards. "It feels like 2026 will look back at the past and spark a real insurgence of Mutant Heritage in typography," Giuseppe says. "We will see classic letterforms hacked and reengineered for the present, with old school serifs and mid-century grotesks returning with a slightly off-kilter feel, tech-tuned yet visibly handcrafted."

Think of this trend as typography's answer to the current fashion for upcycling: taking something vintage and reimagining it for today. Klim's Die Grotesk captures this perfectly: a revival that feels both studied and mischievous. ALT's Erogenous lifts a forgotten Seventies serif into something far more theatrical. And the Sigma rebrand from Stockholm Design Lab shows how a heritage-infused system can become quietly radical when reimagined for a modern institution.

03. A return to photo-lettering

Gold Front's redesign of Apex Wheels drew on ITC Avant Garde Gothic along with Herbus and Söhne (Image credit: Apex Wheels)

Continuing the 'back to the future' theme, here's another trend making headway. Max Vogel, design director at BUCK , says he's "seeing a return of ‘60s–’70s International Typeface Corporation (ITC)/photo-lettering vibes — big x-heights, tight letterfit, swaggering proportions — recast with crisp digital revivals and remixes. The result feels new-nostalgic: familiar warmth with contemporary precision."

This trend is showing up across major campaigns and rebrands as a clear break from a decade of tech-driven blanding. "Type foundries are reinterpreting classics – sometimes brilliantly, sometimes clumsily – and audiences are responding because it cuts through the uniformity of the last 10+ years," adds Max. "Expect more loud or subtle spins on geometric sans lineages, as brands use these revived forms to project confidence, personality, and cultural memory, without giving up modern usability."

Brands such as Apex Wheels , Thorlo and Residence are using these revived forms to project confidence, personality and cultural memory... without giving up modern usability.

04. A comeback for serifs

AI assistant Little Bird makes good use of Meraki (Image credit: Little Bird)

&Walsh know a thing or two about typography, not least because their founder Jessica Walsh launches her own font foundry, Type of Feeling , in 2024. So it's worth paying attention when their associate creative director, Lucas Luz, says that "Serif typefaces are making a comeback, not out of nostalgia, but out of necessity."

As he explains, "The overly polished, hyper-uniform AI aesthetic is creating visual fatigue. As a counter-reaction, designers and brands are gravitating toward typefaces that feel more grounded, textured, and imperfect. Classic and contemporary serifs will rise in popularity because they carry warmth, nuance and a feeling of permanence."

For example, AI assistant LittleBird uses Meraki to great effect. Flamingo Estate 's use of Exposure VAR helps convey character and authority. Post Post Hotel 's rebrand by Studio Bruch employs BR-Post to make it feel grounded and real. And culinary institution Olive + Gourmando draws on HAL Timezone to perfectly balance contemporary and classic sensibilities.

Jonathan Mason, managing director at Edge Digital , couldn't agree more. "High contrast serifs are coming back because they bring a sense of craft and history that many brands have lost," he believes. "After years of stripped-back sans-serif identities, people are starting to look for cues of care, permanence and a bit of character."

"Teams often notice that these styles draw the eye and add a little authority to campaign headlines, email hero areas and product pages," Jonathan adds. "Expect to see them used more often next year as companies look for subtle ways to build trust and improve recall."

05. Deliberate friction